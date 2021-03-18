La Crosse Parks conducting controlled burns in blufflands this spring

Professional contractors will conduct controlled burns in the La Crosse Blufflands this spring to promote native vegetation and remove cool season vegetation.

The burns will begin Friday and could occur through May 20, the La Crosse Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department said, and the prairies may be closed for extended periods of time during the burns.

Here is a list of prairies set to be burned:

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Mathy Tract, Pollinator Prairie (33.5 acres), located at the end of County Road FA

Upper Hixon Forest, Thompson Pollinator Prairie (32 acres), located on County Road FA behind the National Weather Station

Miller Bluff, Miller Bluff Prairie (4.5 acres), located west of Rim of the City Road

Hixon Forest, Zoerb Bluf Prairie (2 acres), located in Hixon Forest south of Birch Trail

Officials caution that smoke may be visible during the controlled burns, and that all precautions have been taken for surrounding properties and permits acquired.

"Controlled burns are one of the most effective and environmentally sound ways to accomplish this practice. Removing the layer of dead grass," known as "thatch," better ensures, "seed-to-soil contact for native plant establishment," the La Crosse Parks team said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0