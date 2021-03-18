La Crosse public pools to reopen at 50% capacity this summer

Pool staff will also be ensuring there is limited congregating at the facilities, and markings and signage in the lobby, locker rooms, pool deck, in line for slides and diving boards will be in place to serve as reminders.

In addition, the water fountains at all pools will be turned off to avoid spreading of germs.

Furniture on the pool deck will also be limited, and will be marked off and separated.

The number of individuals on play features will be limited to avoid crowding, and distancing will be implemented for lap swimming, with one swimmer per lane at a time, and required swimming in the middle of lanes.

The city's splash pads are harder to limit capacity, officials said, but there will be signs up to encourage physical distancing when they reopen.

Lifeguards and pool staff will wear masks when moving throughout the facility and when lifeguarding in a standing position. Lifeguards seated in chairs can remove masks.

Staff are also being prepared to operate under new procedures and modifications, and will be scheduled into teams to reduce exposure. More flexible sick leave is also being introduced.