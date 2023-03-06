While student report cards still have traditional As, Bs and Cs on them in La Crosse, the philosophy behind the grades has shifted to encompass learning benchmarks that are standard across the classrooms.

“If there’s no agreement on what the essential standards are, (students) might be learning quite differently,” said Stacey Everson, director of secondary education at the La Crosse School District. “When they get out of Algebra 1, they should all be ready for Algebra 2.”

Under standards-based grading, teachers assess students based on how they perform in a variety of learning goals; perhaps it’s long division and simplifying fractions — rather than just taking the average of a student’s performance on all assignments.

“What we once thought was a precise grade because it was math, it didn’t mean that it truly was indicative of what we learned,” Everson said of the old grading practice.

Basing grades on standards honors the students who might take more time to learn something.

With average-based grading, if a student were to fail the first two assessments but ace the final one, they would still see a failing grade even though they mastered the subject material.

Standards-based grading would view that final test as meeting the learning objective, and reflect that with a positive grade.

“It doesn’t mean that because they took more time to master it, that they are somehow less intelligent,” Everson said.

“I think that we will have students much more confident and feeling like they have a winning chance to learn even if learning was difficult,” Everson continued. “A lot of this has to do with the fact that we all learn differently, and we learn at different paces.”

Students and parents don’t need to worry about losing A-F measurements or grade point averages. The familiar grading symbols will still be on report cards for scholarships or college entrance applications — although colleges and universities are trending away from requiring for GPAs and test scores.

The shift to standards-based learning began moving in full force when schools shifted back to in-person learning after the first year of the pandemic, explained Everson, although conversations about the shift to standards-based grading were already happening when she joined the district 7 years ago.

“COVID certainly asked us to rethink how we teach, assess and grade,” Everson said.

Teachers, administrators and curriculum coaches collaborated to identify the essential subject standards students should master in each course. Most standards originate from the Wisconsin State Standards.

Some teachers were more prepared than others for the grading shift, and they are helping others learn the new practice — although the philosophy has been around for over 30 years. Everson said that it’s “ongoing learning” for everyone.

Because the district employs hundreds of people, it can be a challenge to train them all at once. The district offers professional development days and helps teachers attend educational conferences.

“For teachers, it’s quite a challenge because we’re asking, really, for them to rethink a hundred years of practice with how teachers have taught and assessed,” Everson said.