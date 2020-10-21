La Crosse Schools reverse decision for elementaries to return to in-person, will remain virtual through Nov. 8

The School District of La Crosse announced Wednesday that it will no longer send elementary students back to in-person learning on Oct. 26 as originally planned, and all schools will remain virtual due to the spread of COVID-19 in the community. All students in the district will remain in virtual learning through at least Nov. 8.

Last week, the district announced that students preschool through fifth grade could return to their classrooms later this month, and that middle schoolers should prepare to follow suit shortly after, due to some improvements in the community’s pandemic metrics.

This was the first glimmer of a reopening for the district, after starting the year off completely virtual for the first month, with a plan to monitor conditions and determine if schools could reopen in two-weeks time.

“We know this decision will greatly disappoint some families. We know some families will feel immense relief,” the school district said in a Facebook post, acknowledge the struggles some students have with virtual learning.