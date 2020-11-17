La Crosse schools SRO review report finds it contributes to school-to-prison pipeline

Still, others felt the problem went deeper than just the SROs.

"I think it's supposed to be focusing on the SRO program," board member Dawn Comeau said. "To me, the thing that stood out more, which was ... disheartening, and I would like to continue to get this data potentially, is where it starts: is our administrators that are suspending the kids."

Others somewhat agreed, that tangible change such as reducing police in schools is only a small solution to a much larger problem.

"I'm just hurt," school board member Shaundel Spivey told the board Monday night. "If you can read this and not cry, and not have any type of emotion to it, I question why you're in the role that you're in."

"Because yes, I get it, it's about the SRO program. But this is more than just the SRO program," he said, who said even the process of reviewing the program is part of a "cycle" of the "same folks making the same decisions."

"The SRO program, to me right now, we're looking at this report, is small. I'm thinking about the pain that so many of these kids and their families are experiencing. I'm thinking about the continuous perpetuation of systemic racism that prevents our youth from being successful," Spivey said.