La Crosse schools to remain virtual through at least Oct. 25

The School District of La Crosse will keep all of its class time virtual through at least Oct. 25, according to the district's weekly update using COVID-19 metrics in the area.

In its update, the school's "weekly snapshot" indicates that primary metrics, which include the seven-day average case rate and positive test ratio, are still in the red zone and not improving.

It also indicated that secondary metrics, which include seven-day origin and close contact percentage, as well as case rate trend, are improving, but not fast enough to reopen schools.

The school district started the year off entirely virtual for its first month of instruction, and deciding it would re-evaluate weekly to see if schools could reopen two weeks later.

So far, the schools have remained entirely virtual this school year as the La Crosse region remains a COVID-19 hot spot in the state and country.

As of Wednesday, in La Crosse County, three individuals have died from COVID-19 this week alone, a fast increase of severe disease, and there are now 3,399 total confirmed cases of the disease in the county.

