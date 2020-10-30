La Crosse teams with other battleground, hotspot Mississippi River cities ahead of election

"We're utilizing it for the election and more," Kabat said.

"It allows us to continue to kind-of replenish our stock, because as we're utilizing it, I can remember back in March and April, people were saying, well this might be over with by the summer or might be greatly diminished by then," Kabat said.

"We've learned clearly that this is going to be with us yet for a considerable amount of time, so that need," for masks and other PPE, he said, "only continues to increase each and every day."

But the group is not mandating the cities use the PPE in any specific way, only in ways they see their communities might need, like just down the river in Dubuque, where its masks will largely go to low and moderate income households.

"Many of them don't have masks," said Mayor Roy D. Buol of Dubuque, where they've issued a mask mandate themselves when the state chose not to.

"There were some reports of mask-sharing at one of our drug stores in our low and moderate income areas of town. And that is not, that's not a good idea to do that. And it's because they don't have the access," Buol said.