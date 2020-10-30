La Crosse teams with other battleground, hotspot Mississippi River cities ahead of election

The city of La Crosse and some of its neighbors are working together to address record surges in COVID-19 cases ahead of the election next week.
La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat and mayors in Red Wing, Minnesota and Dubuque and Bettendorf, Iowa, three key states in the election that are seeing some of the worst surges of the pandemic yet, are joining together to advocate for more personal protective equipment and support as their communities continue to struggle through the pandemic.
"Coincidentally enough, the Mississippi River states experiencing the greatest COVID-19 surge right now also happen to be battleground states for the election," said Mayor Bob Gallagher of Bettendorf and co-chair of the Mississippi River Cities and Towns Initiative.
All four cities are members of the MRCTI, a group of 100 mayors along the 10 states of the Mississippi River Corridor that have helped each other through things like floods and developments, and most recently, the pandemic, the group sending out 125,000 units of PPE to more than 77 cities.
And ahead of the election, cities in battleground states are receiving another round of PPE to prepare.
The city of La Crosse received 2,000 surgical masks, 1,000 N95 masks and 200 isolation gowns and thermometers from MRCTI this time around, which will largely go to polls on Nov. 3.
"We're utilizing it for the election and more," Kabat said.
"It allows us to continue to kind-of replenish our stock, because as we're utilizing it, I can remember back in March and April, people were saying, well this might be over with by the summer or might be greatly diminished by then," Kabat said.
"We've learned clearly that this is going to be with us yet for a considerable amount of time, so that need," for masks and other PPE, he said, "only continues to increase each and every day."
But the group is not mandating the cities use the PPE in any specific way, only in ways they see their communities might need, like just down the river in Dubuque, where its masks will largely go to low and moderate income households.
"Many of them don't have masks," said Mayor Roy D. Buol of Dubuque, where they've issued a mask mandate themselves when the state chose not to.
"There were some reports of mask-sharing at one of our drug stores in our low and moderate income areas of town. And that is not, that's not a good idea to do that. And it's because they don't have the access," Buol said.
While this new donation of PPE is helpful, the mayors said, the political and economic challenges their communities are facing are extreme, and more help is needed from state and federal governments.
Support Local Journalism
In Red Wing, its mayor said they have lowered tax rates, delayed and forgiven license fees, cut expenditures and even forgiven library fines amidst the pandemic.
"All to ease the economic burden of the community," said the city's Mayor Sean Dowse. "But more will be needed to get the community through the winter."
It's a similar scene in most other cities, some of them that know through things like flooding events how long federal aid can take to trickle down to communities, and they all urged Congress to pass another stimulus package sooner than later as dollars from the CARES Act dry up.
But the politicization of the pandemic is making just as strong of impacts on the communities' ability to thrive.
"Currently here in Wisconsin we have a statewide mask mandate," Kabat said. "We're not sure for how much longer, because that's been challenged in the courts."
"Our state Legislature to this point has been opposed to nearly every health order and every tool in the toolbox so-to-speak meant to protect the public," he said.
"Their lack of leadership," Kabat said, "sends conflicting, confusing messages to our public, and that has set us back as a state. And it's pretty clear what we're witnessing now, with Wisconsin continuing to be a hotspot, is what happens during a public health crisis when there is conflict instead of collaboration at the state level."
In Dubuque, its mask mandate goes against the state plan, and Buol said its helped businesses, but has still received a lot of pushback.
"Wearing a mask is the one positive thing you can do to reduce the number of cases and deaths, and it's predicted that by February we could be at half a million deaths," Buol said. "And it could be reduced by anywhere from 100,000-130,000 deaths, just by the simple act of wearing the mask. It's really been too bad that that's been politicized."
All of the mayors reported that early and absentee voting in their cities and states were at historic rates, and they want to make sure high voter turnout continues through Nov. 3.
"We want everybody to feel safe," Mayor Gallagher said. "Not only those who are volunteering in our polls, but also those who go to vote feel safe. We want everybody's vote to matter, everybody's voice to be heard, and the only way to do that is to make sure that it is safe for all."
In Wisconsin, officials now advise anyone who still has their absentee ballot not to send it back through the mail, as they need to be in the hands of clerks by the time polls close on Tuesday.
In La Crosse, you can drop absentee ballots off in the green dropbox outside of city hall, or bring the ballot to your polling place on election day. You can find your clerk's office address and drop box locations by visiting myvote.wi.gov.
"The concern now, of course, is that there's not enough time," Kabat said of mailing your ballot. "The ballot needs to be here on election day."
Jim Falls, Wis.
La Crescent, MInn.
Working at the Tomah VA serving our Veterans during this pandemic!
In My Family We all Wear Our Masks Cindy And Baby V
mask made by fellow West Salem High School chemistry teacher
La Crosse punk
Lace for a lady
Caring for the community
A mask with bling
Dinner guests
A Friendly smile
October 6: GIrls WIAA Division 2 sectional golf
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
September 22: Aquinas vs Onalaska
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
Holmen school lunches
Noodles & Company
September 10: Dover-Eyota vs. La Crescent-Hokah
Onalaska Football
College during COVID
College during COVID
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Scooping up smiles
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.