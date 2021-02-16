La Crosse voters brace cold to cast ballots in Feb. 16 primary

La Crosse County voters braced the cold weather on Tuesday to cast ballots in a number of local and state races.
The odd-year, largely local primary is the fourth election La Crosse area officials have had to conduct amid the pandemic.
La Crosse County Clerk Ginny Dankmeyer said officials expected some contested races to draw slightly larger turnouts than normal, but that as reports from precincts rolled in on Tuesday, turnout was likely to mirror that of similar elections.
"Unless we get a rush of voters for this afternoon and evening, I think we will be close to a similar turnout overall," she said in an email.
Local races historically bring out smaller numbers of voters, and for the February 2017 primary, there was 9% voter turnout in La Crosse County, with 7,606 of the more than 81,000 registered voters casting ballots.
"We were thinking some of the contested areas like the mayoral race in the city of La Crosse, town of Campbell supervisor and Holland chairperson primary and Holmen School District primary would pull some additional voters out," Dankmeyer said.
"But it's not looking that way as of right now," she said in an email around 3 p.m. Tuesday.
"Most are on track to hit maybe 10-12% turnout with maybe a slightly higher turnout in the city of La Crosse," Dankmeyer said.
Like previous pandemic-era elections, voters have been encouraged to wear a mask at the polls, with signs directing traffic, and plexiglass, hand sanitizer, individualized pens and more keeping voters and volunteers safe.
"The safety protocols we put in place last year worked well in preventing the spread of COVID at polling locations so we have the same safety protocols in place for this election," Dankmeyer said.
The Tuesday ballots include the state race for state superintendent, which will be narrowed down from seven candidates two, and includes local educator Troy Gunderson, as well as the race for mayor of La Crosse and a few spots on the Holmen school board.
Wisconsin has a political spotlight on it, as Tuesday night is Gov. Tony Evers' budget address, and just as polls are set to close in the state, President Joe Biden will host his first town hall since taking office in Milwaukee.
For election results from Tuesday night, visit LaCrosseTribune.com or view in Thursday's paper.