La Crosse voters brace cold to cast ballots in Feb. 16 primary

La Crosse County voters braced the cold weather on Tuesday to cast ballots in a number of local and state races.

The odd-year, largely local primary is the fourth election La Crosse area officials have had to conduct amid the pandemic.

La Crosse County Clerk Ginny Dankmeyer said officials expected some contested races to draw slightly larger turnouts than normal, but that as reports from precincts rolled in on Tuesday, turnout was likely to mirror that of similar elections.

"Unless we get a rush of voters for this afternoon and evening, I think we will be close to a similar turnout overall," she said in an email.

Local races historically bring out smaller numbers of voters, and for the February 2017 primary, there was 9% voter turnout in La Crosse County, with 7,606 of the more than 81,000 registered voters casting ballots.

"We were thinking some of the contested areas like the mayoral race in the city of La Crosse, town of Campbell supervisor and Holland chairperson primary and Holmen School District primary would pull some additional voters out," Dankmeyer said.

