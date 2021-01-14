La Crosse's 2021 MLK Day keynote speaker will focus on perseverance in wake of nation's unrest

IF YOU GO

What: La Crosse Martin Luther King Jr. Day Community Celebration

When: Various events throughout the day, including a lunch, walking tour, panel discussions and more, with a local award ceremony and keynote address from the Rev. Dr. William J. Barber at 7 p.m.

How: Some events, including the speech and award ceremony, will be virtual. Others will be in-person.

To find more information, visit viterbo.edu/MLK.