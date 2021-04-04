La Crosse's Caledonia Street district added to state register of historic places

The Caledonia Street Commercial Historic District in La Crosse was added to the Wisconsin State Register of Historic Places in February, recognizing the North Side neighborhood for its collection of unique commercial buildings.
The district was defined by the Wisconsin Historical Society as a single block of buildings that has served as a separate, smaller commercial area for its surrounding neighborhood in contrast to the much larger downtown just south of it.
“The district is significant for its collection of commercial buildings and represents a range of design influences reflecting the continuity of architectural design trends through the mid-1960s, though many of these buildings possess a similar basic form,” the group said.
For North Siders, the unique neighborhood has long been a much-loved source of pride, something that is sure to be amplified by the recent state designation.
Before being annexed into the city of La Crosse, the district was part of the village of North La Crosse and originally had a streetcar line that was eventually converted into a state highway, placing the area along a popular transportation corridor and “demonstrating both the evolution of the community and the district’s significance as a commercial hub.”
The Historical Society also noted the various different commercial offerings the district has carried throughout its life, including groceries, theaters, pharmacies, clothing stores, bars and restaurants, dry goods and living spaces.
“This district continues to be an important neighborhood commercial core, providing goods and services as it has since 1883,” the group said.
Today, the district known by locals as “Old Towne North” or its recent rebrand as “Uptowne,” is home to a number of neighborhood favorites, including Uptowne Cafe & Bakery, antique and thrift stores, a wine tasting room, Old Towne Strings music store, a cooking class studio, Root Down Yoga, a tattoo parlor and art gallery, the Sweet-Shop chocolate shop and more.