La Crosse's Caledonia Street district added to state register of historic places

The Caledonia Street Commercial Historic District in La Crosse was added to the Wisconsin State Register of Historic Places in February, recognizing the North Side neighborhood for its collection of unique commercial buildings.

The district was defined by the Wisconsin Historical Society as a single block of buildings that has served as a separate, smaller commercial area for its surrounding neighborhood in contrast to the much larger downtown just south of it.

“The district is significant for its collection of commercial buildings and represents a range of design influences reflecting the continuity of architectural design trends through the mid-1960s, though many of these buildings possess a similar basic form,” the group said.

For North Siders, the unique neighborhood has long been a much-loved source of pride, something that is sure to be amplified by the recent state designation.