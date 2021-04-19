La Crosse's 'Victory Gardens' making a return this summer

La Crosse's community victory gardens will be back again this year, after a successful summer of volunteers gardening and growing healthy foods for neighbors in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Organizers anticipate planting dates for this year's gardens in late April and early May, and they hope to grow and donate more produce than the previous year.
"We hope these neighborhood gardens can help more people have easier access to fresh vegetables," said garden coordinator Cathy Van Maren in a statement.
"Along with the school gardens and the Kane Street Community garden, they're another way for us to help each other out."
The project was originally launched by the La Crosse Planning Department last spring after officials saw a need for healthier and more accessible produce for neighborhoods, especially as the pandemic posed uncertainty on food supply chains. The program was modeled after gardens operated during World War II and also served as a safe way for community members to volunteer their time when most things were shut down.
Volunteers will be able to sign up for scheduled days and times to tend to the garden and eventually harvest, but anyone will be welcome to stop by and pick the produce if needed and all of the food grown in the gardens is free.
The volunteer group, La Crosse Community Victory Garden, will provide updates on the gardens through social media, and signs will be posted at each garden to indicate which produce is ready to be picked and how to get in contact with the coordinators.
The city has four victory gardens, and volunteers are asked to wear a mask and dress for the weather. Masks will be available at the gardens.
Here's how to get involved at the gardens and when planting will begin:
- The Kane Street Community Garden, located at Kane and St. Cloud streets has already started planting and is open Monday-Saturday. More information can be found through the Hunger Task Force of La Crosse or by emailing kanestreetgarden@gmail.com
- The Aptiv Victory Garden, located at 3000 South Avenue, has a planting date scheduled for 9 a.m. Friday, April 23. A rain date is set for April 30. To get involved, contact coordinators Sue Dillenbeck and Van Maren by calling or texting 608-315-2693 or email ministerofbeans@gmail.com
- The Hogan Victory Garden, located at 19th and Mississippi Streets, will begin planting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 1. To get involved contact coordinators Linda Lee and Sue Bulk by emailing whnasecretary@gmail.com
- The City Hall Victory Garden, located on the eastside of La Crosse City Hall, will begin planting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 1. To get involved contact coordinators Carolyn Dvorak and Alysa Remsburg by emailing dvorakcarolyn6@gmail.com.