La Crosse's 'Victory Gardens' making a return this summer

La Crosse's community victory gardens will be back again this year, after a successful summer of volunteers gardening and growing healthy foods for neighbors in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers anticipate planting dates for this year's gardens in late April and early May, and they hope to grow and donate more produce than the previous year.

"We hope these neighborhood gardens can help more people have easier access to fresh vegetables," said garden coordinator Cathy Van Maren in a statement.

"Along with the school gardens and the Kane Street Community garden, they're another way for us to help each other out."

The project was originally launched by the La Crosse Planning Department last spring after officials saw a need for healthier and more accessible produce for neighborhoods, especially as the pandemic posed uncertainty on food supply chains. The program was modeled after gardens operated during World War II and also served as a safe way for community members to volunteer their time when most things were shut down.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}