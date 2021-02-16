Last two standing: Markussen, Reynolds La Crosse’s top choices for mayor

The crowded race for La Crosse’s new mayor just got smaller, after voters chose two candidates to advance to the April 6 general election.
Results from Tuesday’s primary put candidates Vicki Markussen and Mitch Reynolds on top, beating out eight other candidates, and opened the door for the city to elect its first female mayor in history.
Markussen received 1,560 total votes and 24% of the overall vote, and Reynolds received 1,345 total votes and 20%.
Markussen, a former TV journalist, has experience in business and nonprofit work, specifically as the former CEO of La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce and founder of Engage Greater La Crosse, an online platform that shares local stories. She is a University of Wisconsin-Madison alumna and has lived in La Crosse for 25 years.
Reynolds, a former radio journalist with experience covering local government, now works in a management role for WholeTrees Structures. He grew up in Louisiana, and is an alum of the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and Viterbo University. He has lived in La Crosse since 1994.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Katherine E. Blanchard
|138
|2.09%
|Vicki Markussen*
|1,560
|23.6%
|Zebulon Kemp
|159
|2.41%
|Martin Gaul
|1,151
|17.41%
|Mitch Reynolds*
|1,345
|20.35%
|Joe Konradt
|800
|12.10%
|Chris Stolpa
|113
|1.71%
|Samuel Schneider
|339
|5.13%
|Jessica Olson
|898
|13.59%
|Greg Saliaras
|100
|1.51%
Current council members Martin Gaul and Jessica Olson came in third and fourth place, respectfully, with Gaul capturing 1,151 total votes and 17% of the vote, and Olson with 898 total votes and 14% of the votes.
All results are considered preliminary until officially canvased later this week.
Turnout was slightly up from the 2017 spring primary election, which brought 9% voter turnout across the county with just over 7,000 votes cast. With nearly all precincts reporting, Tuesday’s election had 13% voter turnout, and 10,256 total votes cast
Outgoing La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat announced that he would not be seeking a third term in office, citing new opportunities, which drew out a large number of candidates, just four years after he ran unopposed.
Voters will now have seven weeks to get to better know two candidates after having to find daylight between 10 ahead of the primary.
The city of La Crosse has two other races this spring for seven seats on the Common Council and three seats on the La Crosse Board of Education, but neither election called for a primary and will both be on the April 6 ballot for the first time.
This story will be updated.