Last two standing: Markussen, Reynolds La Crosse’s top choices for mayor

Current council members Martin Gaul and Jessica Olson came in third and fourth place, respectfully, with Gaul capturing 1,151 total votes and 17% of the vote, and Olson with 898 total votes and 14% of the votes.

All results are considered preliminary until officially canvased later this week.

Turnout was slightly up from the 2017 spring primary election, which brought 9% voter turnout across the county with just over 7,000 votes cast. With nearly all precincts reporting, Tuesday’s election had 13% voter turnout, and 10,256 total votes cast

Outgoing La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat announced that he would not be seeking a third term in office, citing new opportunities, which drew out a large number of candidates, just four years after he ran unopposed.

Voters will now have seven weeks to get to better know two candidates after having to find daylight between 10 ahead of the primary.

The city of La Crosse has two other races this spring for seven seats on the Common Council and three seats on the La Crosse Board of Education, but neither election called for a primary and will both be on the April 6 ballot for the first time.

This story will be updated.

