Live results: Race for La Crosse mayor, city council

Polls closed in Wisconsin at 8 p.m. Watch here for live results coming in for the La Crosse mayoral race and the seven La Crosse Common Council seats.
La Crosse mayor
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Vicki Markussen
|2,516
|50.26
|Mitch Reynolds
|2,466
|49.26
With 25 of 35 precincts reporting.
La Crosse Common Council
District 7
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Mac Kiel
|Victoria McVey
District 8 - Final
Mackenzie Mindel wins with 72% of the vote and 4 of 4 precincts reporting.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Mackenzie Mindel*
|374
|71.65
|Samuel Deetz
|146
|27.97
District 9 - Final
Chris Woodard wins with 84% of the vote with 2 of 2 precincts reporting.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Chris Woodard*
|299
|83.75
|Write-in K.C. Cayo
|58
|16.25
District 10
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Rebecca Schwarz
|Richard P. Becker
District 11
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Jennifer Trost
|Richard Korish
District 12 - Final
Incumbent Doug Happel wins reelection with 63% of the vote with 2 of 2 precincts reporting.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Keonte Turner
|308
|36.41
|Doug Happel (i)*
|535
|63.24
District 13 - Final
Mark Neumann wins with 63% of the vote with 3 of 3 precincts reporting.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Chauncy Turner
|207
|36.41
|Mark Neumann*
|535
|63.24
This story was updated at 9:25 p.m.