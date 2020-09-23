Local female business owners talk recovery with Jill Biden, Kind in virtual event

For Adrian Lipscombe, the owner of Uptowne Cafe & Bakery on La Crosse's North Side, keeping her doors open for customers has forced her to get creative.

Taking Kind and Biden on a virtual tour of her cafe, she painted a picture of a space packed with customers before the pandemic. Now to fill the space are two bakery cases which she bought from a cafe that had to close. And in the back of the room is a pile of tables, stacked on top of each other, waiting for the day it's safe to dine indoors again.

"Our outdoor dining, we've had to become MacGyver, Matlock, do a lot of investigation," Lipscombe said.

She said the farm-to-table cafe had to drive two hours to buy legs for picnic tables directly from the manufacturer because they were in such high demand for outdoor seating. And the astroturf on its patio is recycled from an undetermined NFL field.

"That aspect of literally having to have the grit and also the strength to have to figure out how to stay open," she said.

But through it all, the cafe has decided to go "hyper-local" to inject more hope and growth in the community, now sourcing directly from La Crosse itself, down to the coffee beans.

"Our community needs us as much as we need them," Lipscombe said.