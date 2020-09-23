Local female business owners talk recovery with Jill Biden, Kind in virtual event

In a remote campaign stop Wednesday, former Second Lady Dr. Jill Biden joined Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, to discuss ways to boost rural and Western Wisconsin's economy.
They were joined by local, female business owners: A cafe owner who has had to go out of her way and find unique supplies to keep her business afloat; a working mom who had to leave her executive position at a nonprofit because of child care; and an art gallery owner who struggled to find relief to keep her employees and artists paid.
"At first I had confidence, if I just did the right things," said Erin Klaus, owner of Tangled Up in Hue in Eau Claire, "I'd be eligible for help."
Klaus said that it took six weeks for her art gallery to be able to apply for a Paycheck Protection Program loan to keep her eight-person staff on payroll.
"Obviously it was an immense struggle," she said, calling it an "incredibly dismal time."
They eventually received the loan and brought staff back, but Klaus is still worried, as the future remains uncertain on how the virus will continue to impact the economy.
"The one thing that really could have helped would be a strong leader. Someone at a national level telling us what to do. We felt like we were on our own," she said.
"I think the darkest days are still coming," Klaus said.
For Adrian Lipscombe, the owner of Uptowne Cafe & Bakery on La Crosse's North Side, keeping her doors open for customers has forced her to get creative.
Taking Kind and Biden on a virtual tour of her cafe, she painted a picture of a space packed with customers before the pandemic. Now to fill the space are two bakery cases which she bought from a cafe that had to close. And in the back of the room is a pile of tables, stacked on top of each other, waiting for the day it's safe to dine indoors again.
"Our outdoor dining, we've had to become MacGyver, Matlock, do a lot of investigation," Lipscombe said.
She said the farm-to-table cafe had to drive two hours to buy legs for picnic tables directly from the manufacturer because they were in such high demand for outdoor seating. And the astroturf on its patio is recycled from an undetermined NFL field.
"That aspect of literally having to have the grit and also the strength to have to figure out how to stay open," she said.
But through it all, the cafe has decided to go "hyper-local" to inject more hope and growth in the community, now sourcing directly from La Crosse itself, down to the coffee beans.
"Our community needs us as much as we need them," Lipscombe said.
Biden said she hoped she could offer hope to the businesses owners, and was there to listen.
"Joe has spent his entire career bringing people together and getting the seemingly impossible done," Biden said of her husband.
"You deserve that kind of leader. No matter how difficult things get, you keep fighting for your communities. And Joe will be beside you fighting all the way, and he'll keep listening," she said.
Kind said that there was "no better listener in Washington than Joe Biden," saying that when his son Johnny was diagnosed with cancer last year, one of the first people who called him was the former vice president, who lost a son to cancer.
Though the virtual event was largely a listening session, the officials plugged some of Biden's plan to "Build Back Better," specifically in ways it would help rural and Western Wisconsin.
During Wednesday's event, Kind and Dr. Biden promoted plans for bigger small-business loans, free community college, expansions to Obamacare, equal pay, farm-to-table markets and child care.
Those last two issues are close to Jamie O'Neill's heart, the former executive director of GROW La Crosse who just resigned last week as she struggled to balance work and child care.
The nonprofit, whose payroll is 95% women, helps build school gardens in the area and educate kids on healthy eating.
Before COVID-19, O'Neill was a working mom and was recently elected as a county board supervisor. But the pandemic suddenly made that balance unstable, as her kids were starting virtual learning and needed more care.
"During COVID, both challenges and tensions in the workplace, I definitely saw some gender dividing happening, even more than when we started COVID," O'Neill said, feeling the weight of being a working mom heavier during the global crisis.
"Let's be honest, the child rearing, the family responsibilities disproportionately impacts women in the family. and making sure that we have paid family and medical leave will make it easier for them to deal with those duel obligations," Kind said, plugging another plan of Biden's.
As expected, Republicans have opposed much of Biden's plans, with local officials on a call earlier Wednesday coming out against his rural economic recovery plan.
"Ron Kind and Joe Biden share a combined 70 years in politics, making them card-carrying, back-slapping members of the swamp with policies that have failed rural communities," said Wisconsin's Trump spokesperson Anna Kelly in a statement.
"No amount of Zoom calls can conceal Biden's agenda to hike taxes, negotiate pro-China trade deals, and burden Wisconsin farmers with more red tape," she said.
Joe Biden made a campaign stop in Manitowoc, Wis. on Monday, and his campaign announced that Dr. Jill Biden, on the heels of this virtual event, will be physically visiting the state Monday, Sept. 28, though the details are yet unknown.
