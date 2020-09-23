Local Republicans worried Biden economic plan not enough for rural Wisconsin

The officials were also critical about Biden's big climate change initiatives infused in his economic plan, which include a goal of 100% clean energy by 2050, saying he is at the mercy of out-of-touch climate activists who don't represent the Midwest.

"I think he's made pretty clear that he is just fine with sacrificing American jobs to climate activists, to AOC," said Republican Party of Wisconsin chair Andrew Hitt, referring to U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-New York.

Generally, Republicans were fearful that Biden's leadership would turn back course on economic recovery, calling his plans for a pandemic response and beyond "destructive."

"Joe has the unique ability to take this sharp V recovery that we're in right now, and turn it in to an F for failure," Van Orden said, though economists and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce have recently indicated the recovery is heading in more of a K direction — disproportionately benefiting the wealthy while leaving others behind.

According to the Republican Party, though, the administration has brought back more than 250,000 Wisconsin jobs in the last four months, and prior to the pandemic, unemployment was at an historic low.