Local Republicans worried Biden economic plan not enough for rural Wisconsin

In a call hosted by the Trump campaign on Wednesday, local Republican leaders slammed presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden's plans for the economy, specifically for rural America.
The Republican voices said the plan is heavy-handed on environmental protections, has low job growth potential, and puts the USMCA at risk because his running mate voted against it in the Senate.
Biden's rural recovery plan has focused on keeping things local, with regional food systems, localized public research, creation of new modern jobs in rural communities, investing in broadband and roads, and protecting smaller farms through antitrust protections.
The plan also puts increased trade, expansions to Obamacare and climate change up front — specifically providing incentives to farms, manufacturers and businesses to take on new green initiatives and investing billions in renewable fuels and energy.
Biden has said he thinks the USMCA is better than former trade agreement NAFTA, but he has yet to announce specific trade policies himself, saying generally that he wants trade to work better for American farmers.
"Moving forward, as a farmer, I am concerned about Sen. Harris voting against the USMCA and how that would affect, if they get into office, what would that do for our trade deals moving forward," said Rep. Ton Kurtz, R-Wonewoc.
Derrick Van Orden. candidate for Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District, challenged his opponent's work on the USMCA during the call, saying Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, hesitated on the trade agreement, causing Wisconsin to lose farms while he was "playing politics with Nancy Pelosi running an impeachment scam" against Trump.
"And they only let this trade agreement go through when they realized how badly they miscalculated politically," Van Orden said.
Van Orden also said that Kind, and the rest of the Ways and Means Committee which he serves on, had "nothing to do with" the negotiations on the Canada portion of the trade agreement.
In a statement released during the summer, Kind's team said that the congressman was instrumental in those discussions and more on the agreement, and during a trade policy hearing, a Trump trade representative praised Kind for his work on the deal.
Biden's tax plan, which would increase taxes by $4 trillion, was also mentioned, though misrepresented, Republicans saying it would increase taxes for 85% of Americans. It would really only raise taxes for individuals making more than $400,000.
The officials were also critical about Biden's big climate change initiatives infused in his economic plan, which include a goal of 100% clean energy by 2050, saying he is at the mercy of out-of-touch climate activists who don't represent the Midwest.
"I think he's made pretty clear that he is just fine with sacrificing American jobs to climate activists, to AOC," said Republican Party of Wisconsin chair Andrew Hitt, referring to U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-New York.
Generally, Republicans were fearful that Biden's leadership would turn back course on economic recovery, calling his plans for a pandemic response and beyond "destructive."
"Joe has the unique ability to take this sharp V recovery that we're in right now, and turn it in to an F for failure," Van Orden said, though economists and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce have recently indicated the recovery is heading in more of a K direction — disproportionately benefiting the wealthy while leaving others behind.
According to the Republican Party, though, the administration has brought back more than 250,000 Wisconsin jobs in the last four months, and prior to the pandemic, unemployment was at an historic low.
"He's going to create more red tape and you know, destroy the comeback that we are working towards right now," Hitt said of Biden's economic plans.
"President Trump, he's just the only candidate that knows how to fire up the economy with his pro-growth, pro-worker policies. And Joe Biden is somebody who would take us steps backwards," Hitt said. "And we can't have that this year."
