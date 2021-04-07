Local small businesses feeling hopeful with incoming federal relief during Rep. Kind visit

"What really drives the economy is small businesses, and this American Rescue Act basically is more than a game changer, because it gets money down to the small business owners and operators like Tami and myself and others," Price said.

He and his wife have owned BP Smokehouse since 2000, but have been in their brick and mortar shop since 2015, and said he's seen the previous pandemic aid from the government work.

"This has been a tremendous opportunity to access the funds that will help us to maintain and to grow and to kind-of work our way through this pandemic," Price said.

"Our staff, we were able to employ them through the pandemic, and we made some changes, we adapted to this whole process," he said, saying they moved to delivery and online ordering.

But the additional relief coming down the ladder is adding a layer of confidence.

"There's been some criticism, but it's a plan. And so we have a plan now, let's follow that, let's see where it takes us," Price said. "We're not out of the woods yet, but I can tell you it looks much brighter now than it did a year ago, or even six months ago."

