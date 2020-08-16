1 killed in Monroe County head-on wreck

One person was killed and another injured Saturday night in a head-on collision on Hwy. 16 in Monroe County.
The Monroe County 911 Communications Center was called at 9:28 p.m.
The one driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was able to exit his vehicle and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Both names were being withheld pending notification of relatives.
The highway was closed for about four hours as authorities investigated.
The incident remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol and Monroe County Medical Examiner.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Monroe County 911 Communications Center, Sparta Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Sparta Ambulance Service, Sparta Area Fire Department, Monroe County Highway Department, and Monroe County Medical Examiner.
