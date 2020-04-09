1 more confirmed case of COVID-19 in La Crosse County

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The La Crosse County Health Department announced Thursday one new confirmed case of COVID-19, bringing the local total to 25.

The age and gender of the newest case was not released as of Thursday afternoon.

There are no people in La Crosse County hospitalized due to the virus, and 17 of the 25 people affected are considered recovered.

According to the La Crosse County Health Department, a person is considered recovered if it has been at least seven days since symptoms emerged and more than 72 hours of being symptom-free without the use of a fever-reducing medication.

As of early afternoon Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services had reported 2,885 positive cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 843 hospitalizations and 111 deaths.

2 NEW CASES IN JACKSON COUNTY Officials in Jackson County reported two new cases of COVID-19 Thursday. That brings the county's total to nine, according to the Jackson County Health Department. Two of those cases were hospitalized; two are reported recovered. The county reports 115 tests were negative.

