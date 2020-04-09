You are the owner of this article.
1 more confirmed case of COVID-19 in La Crosse County
1 more confirmed case of COVID-19 in La Crosse County

The La Crosse County Health Department announced Thursday one new confirmed case of COVID-19, bringing the local total to 25. 

The age and gender of the newest case was not released as of Thursday afternoon.

There are no people in La Crosse County hospitalized due to the virus, and 17 of the 25 people affected are considered recovered.

According to the La Crosse County Health Department, a person is considered recovered if it has been at least seven days since symptoms emerged and more than 72 hours of being symptom-free without the use of a fever-reducing medication.

As of early afternoon Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services had reported 2,885 positive cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 843 hospitalizations and 111 deaths.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

