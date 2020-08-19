1 new case in Monroe County

A woman in her 30s is the latest COVID-19 case in Monroe County, raising the total of confirmed cases to 253.
The county reports 11 active cases, including two hospitalized.
It previously reported two deaths.
The county lists 240 cases as recovered and a total of 7,587 negative tests.
