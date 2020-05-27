1 new confirmed case of COVID-19 in La Crosse County; about 80% of National Guard testing results in

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The La Crosse County Health Department reported one new lab-confirmed case of COVID-19 Wednesday, with results still coming in from the May 21 Wisconsin National Guard testing day in Onalaska.

The newest case is attributed to a male in his 20s experiencing mild symptoms. An investigation into his contraction of the virus is underway, and he was not one of the 304 individuals tested at the National Guard testing event.

Of those who did participate in the testing day, 262 were La Crosse County residents and so far three have tested positive. Results are still being awaited on 57 of the tests.

In total, La Crosse County has had 52 cases of COVID-19, with 47 recovered and no current hospitalizations. No local individuals have died from the virus. There have been 4,700 negative test results in La Crosse County, an increase of 320 since Tuesday.

Statewide, there have been 16,462 positive tests, up 599 from yesterday, and 210,605 negative, a daily jump of 9,731. Hospitalizations have totaled 2,411, and there have been 539 deaths, an increase of 22 since Tuesday.

The La Crosse County Health Department reminds community members to social distance, wear a fabric face covering when in public, avoid unnecessary excursions and wash hands frequently.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

