1 new confirmed COVID-19 case in La Crosse County

The newest patient is said to have mild symptoms and an investigation into his contraction of the virus is underway. In total, La Crosse County has had 48 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 38 of those individuals considered recovered and none currently hospitalized. According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, there have been 3,931 negative tests completed in La Crosse County, an increase of 270 since Wednesday.