1 new confirmed COVID-19 case in La Crosse County
The La Crosse County Health Department reported one new lab-confirmed case of COVID-19 Thursday, attributed to a male in his 40s.

The newest patient is said to have mild symptoms and an investigation into his contraction of the virus is underway. In total, La Crosse County has had 48 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 38 of those individuals considered recovered and none currently hospitalized. According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, there have been 3,931 negative tests completed in La Crosse County, an increase of 270 since Wednesday.

Statewide, there have been 13,885 positive tests, 162,238 negative tests, and 2,218 hospitalizations due to the virus. A total of 487 individuals in Wisconsin have died from COVID-19.

The La Crosse County Health Department reminds community members to practice social distancing, limit excursions, wear a face covering in public and frequently and thoroughly wash their hands.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

