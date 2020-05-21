The La Crosse County Health Department reported one new lab-confirmed case of COVID-19 Thursday, attributed to a male in his 40s.
The newest patient is said to have mild symptoms and an investigation into his contraction of the virus is underway. In total, La Crosse County has had 48 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 38 of those individuals considered recovered and none currently hospitalized. According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, there have been 3,931 negative tests completed in La Crosse County, an increase of 270 since Wednesday.
Statewide, there have been 13,885 positive tests, 162,238 negative tests, and 2,218 hospitalizations due to the virus. A total of 487 individuals in Wisconsin have died from COVID-19.
The La Crosse County Health Department reminds community members to practice social distancing, limit excursions, wear a face covering in public and frequently and thoroughly wash their hands.
Covid case tracker by state
Americans go back on the road: See your county's travel uptick here
COVID-19 testing, ranked state by state
US jobless claims map
Racial breakdown of COVID-19 cases
Small business relief: Who got loans?
Coronavirus spreads around the world
COVID-19: Steps for reopening states
Step by step: Make your own face mask
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
In this Series
The pandemic hits home: Keep up with the latest La Crosse area news on COVID-19
-
1 new confirmed COVID-19 case in La Crosse County
-
Wisconsin National Guard hosts drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Onalaska
-
Mayo Clinic Health System Holmen Clinic resuming normal operations June 1
- 74 updates
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.