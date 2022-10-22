10 charts that show how the economy is performing in Wisconsin

Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The Iowa-based Hy-Vee grocery chain has been looking at opening a store in La Crosse “for some time,” the company’s CEO and president said Mon…
Rebecca Scarseth
A 31-year-old La Crosse woman was charged Monday in La Crosse Country Circuit Court with multiple drug offenses.
Troy Manthey, the new owner of the Julia Belle Swain steamboat in La Crosse and the Spirit of Peoria paddlewheeler formerly in Peoria, Ill., s…
Katie Treichel
Divorces granted in La Crosse County:
The November election is three weeks away, and yards across the city are staked with signs about the controversial school referendum.
A 49-year-old La Crosse man accused of making terroristic threats against town of Campbell officials failed to appear in court Monday.
Viterbo University honored nine graduates at its annual Distinguished Alumni Awards ceremony Oct. 7 as part of the annual Viterbo Days alumni …
A 19-year-old Wausau man has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse campus.
