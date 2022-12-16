 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
10-foot Menorah to light up La Crosse

Chabad Lubavitch of northeast Iowa will ignite a public 10-foot menorah at Cameron Park, followed by a communitywide celebration on Monday, Dec. 19, the second night of Chanukah.

The ceremony will feature the menorah lighting performed by Rabbi Brian from the Congregation Sons of Abraham La Crosse, and one of the city council members, who will also deliver holiday greetings.

Rabbi Aron Schimmel, director of the Chabad Jewish Center of northeast Iowa, says, “With the La Crosse population growing, more and more people are requesting that we diversify our offerings. We are delighted to do this at The Cameron Park this year.”

After the menorah lighting ceremony, the assembled will dance, sing and eat donuts, “Latkes” (potato pancakes) a traditional Chanukah food. The event from 6 to 7 pm will also feature Chanukah gelt, gifts and dreidels for the children.

The menorah display at Cameron Park is one of several in Wisconsin and one of thousands of large public menorahs sponsored by Chabad throughout the world, helping children and adults of all walks of life discover and enjoy the holiday message.

The event is open to the public and is free of charge.

If you want to learn more about Hanukkah, here are some facts you may not have known about the holiday.
