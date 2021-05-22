10 top UW sophomores recognized by WALSAA

The Wisconsin Agricultural and Life Sciences Alumni Association (WALSAA) recently presented scholarships to 10 top sophomores at UW–Madison.
After receiving countless applications, the WALSAA scholarship committee narrowed its search focusing equally on academic achievement, campus involvement/leadership, community service and relevant experience. From there, 26 students were selected to interview in front of a panel of three WALSAA members on Zoom. Ten final recipients were selected based on interview performance.
Awards were presented on April 9 at the WALSAA Virtual Awards Ceremony that can also be viewed at WALSAA.org/walsaa-scholarships/.
WALSAA’s 2021 Outstanding Sophomore recipients include:
- Ryan Gehin; Baraboo, Wisconsin; dairy science
- Sakar Gupta; Appleton, Wisconsin; biology
- Lauren Lansing; La Crosse, Wisconsin; biology
- Kalina Larsen; Minneapolis, Minnesota; genetics and genomics
- Lydia Larsen; Neenah, Wisconsin; genetics and genomics
- Tanner Oyen; Lancaster, Wisconsin; agronomy
- Olivia Spaight; Waterford, Wisconsin; dairy science
- McKenzie Trinko; Shawano, Wisconsin; animal science
- Olivia Van Hammond; Appleton, Wisconsin; global health
- Alexis Wery; Brussels, Wisconsin; genetics and genomics
Meet these 28 notable UW-La Crosse alumni
Shelmina Abji, 1985, computer science
Dylan Bates, 1999, physical therapy
Barry Beaty, 1971, biology
Jason Church, 2011, political science
Russell Cleary, 1951-53, pre-law
Darryle Clott, 1966, English and history; 1971, masters of education
Barbara Gibson, 1978, physical education/teaching
Brian Gutekunst, 2016, sports management
Roger Harring, 1958, physical education/teaching
Amy Huchthausen, 1999, sports management
Theodore Knudson, 1960, general and physical science
Sandra Lee, 1983-85
Patricia Loew, 1974, mass communications
Truman Lowe, 1969, art education
Greg Mahairas, 1982, microbiology
Cynthia Marten, 1988, elementary education
Bill Miller, 2010, honorary degree
Hollie Nyseth Brehm, 2008, sociology
Jon Otterstatter, 1983, computer science
James Reynolds, 1977, political science
Andrew Rock, 2004, finance
Jennifer Shilling, 1992, political science
Barbara Skogen, 1967, medical technology
Patrick Stephens, 1971, education
Christopher Sund, 1987, political science
Dan Smyczek, 1993, political science
James Van Tassel, 1951, education
Sharon Weston Broome, 1978, mass communications
Did you know the director of "Rebel Without a Cause" and the first black American to compete in the Olympics both have ties to La Crosse?
These photos are filled with many familiar faces and places from our area's past.