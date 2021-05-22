 Skip to main content
10 top UW sophomores recognized by WALSAA
10 top UW sophomores recognized by WALSAA

Lauren Lansing

The Wisconsin Agricultural and Life Sciences Alumni Association (WALSAA) recently presented scholarships to 10 top sophomores at UW–Madison.

After receiving countless applications, the WALSAA scholarship committee narrowed its search focusing equally on academic achievement, campus involvement/leadership, community service and relevant experience. From there, 26 students were selected to interview in front of a panel of three WALSAA members on Zoom. Ten final recipients were selected based on interview performance.

Awards were presented on April 9 at the WALSAA Virtual Awards Ceremony that can also be viewed at WALSAA.org/walsaa-scholarships/.

WALSAA’s 2021 Outstanding Sophomore recipients include:

  • Ryan Gehin; Baraboo, Wisconsin; dairy science
  • Sakar Gupta; Appleton, Wisconsin; biology
  • Lauren Lansing; La Crosse, Wisconsin; biology
  • Kalina Larsen; Minneapolis, Minnesota; genetics and genomics
  • Lydia Larsen; Neenah, Wisconsin; genetics and genomics
  • Tanner Oyen; Lancaster, Wisconsin; agronomy
  • Olivia Spaight; Waterford, Wisconsin; dairy science
  • McKenzie Trinko; Shawano, Wisconsin; animal science
  • Olivia Van Hammond; Appleton, Wisconsin; global health
  • Alexis Wery; Brussels, Wisconsin; genetics and genomics
