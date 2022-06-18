'100%' about health: Bariatric surgery helps Coon Valley woman reach her health goals

For some, the motivation for dropping pounds is largely based on appearance -- fitting in "skinny jeans" or feeling confident in a swimsuit. But when Maggie Traastad decided to lose weight, it was "100%" motivated by health.

"Self image didn't really bother me," says Traastad. "I wanted to be healthy and here as long as I could."

Traastad, 47, of Coon Valley, struggled with her weight all her life, she says, stuck in a cycle of yo-yo dieting without lasting results. Pain in her ankles and knees, sleep apnea and an approaching prediabetic status led her to work with a dietician at Gundersen Health System several years ago.

Traastad, under the guidance of her dietician, tried lifestyle changes to diet and exercise but the plan didn't prove successful. Gundersen nutrition and bariatrics specialist Rebecca Cripe, RD, notes dieting can work against you -- hunger increases as food is restricted.

Obesity is a disease, Cripe explains. The endocrine system influences aspects of metabolism and hormone production that can affect appetite, fat accumulation, blood sugar, energy, metabolism and body fat distribution. Those carrying excess weight may also have mobility issues or pain that prevents them from physical activity.

"People feel like they are running around in a circle without any progress. Weight loss isn't just 'I eat less and exercise more,'" Cripe says. "When you've struggled with weight for a long time, you're battling a disease. Some people could be doing lifestyle things but are just stuck."

To help stimulate weight loss, Traastad was prescribed medications. To qualify, a patient must have tried conventional weight loss methods; have a body mass index of over 30; or a BMI over 27 combined with serious medical problems related to obesity. The drugs worked for a period, but as soon as Traastad stopped taking them the weight came back on.

"We looked at genes, things that made my body say, 'Nope, this is what your body is supposed to be at.'"

Cripe and the team at Gundersen discussed bariatric surgery in the form of a gastric sleeve, which reduces the size of the stomach. Before a patient is approved for the operation, they must meet many requirements including having undergone at least two years of medical weight loss attempt and working with a behavioral health specialist. Traastad was a candidate, and didn't have any health problems that made her susceptible to surgery complications. But she also needed to consider the lifelong adjustments that would follow.

"It's not only physical changes but mental changes -- 'Can I eat less and have a certain number of meals a day? Do I really think this is something I can do?'" Traastad says. "You have to know why you're doing this and the outcome you want."

Bariatric surgery, Cripe says, is not only a tool to drop weight but to maintain results. Those who try traditional weight loss practices have a 5% long term success rate, compared to 50-80% with surgery. Damage to the sleeve is rare, and Cripe says reasons for gaining back weight post surgery include "grazing" during the day; eating past the point of fullness; eating too many processed or high fat foods; not getting the proper nutrients; and undiagnosed binge eating disorder.

Traastad went forward with the surgery in October 2020, and lost five to eight pounds a week before the numbers tapered down. The three week liquid diet following the operation was the most difficult -- "At some point you just want to chew something" -- but when she was able to eat again she was surprised to find she didn't have cravings or the desire to overeat.

"I didn't have to sit down and eat a whole bag of chips or all these sweets," Traastad says. "I eat for purpose now...I plan out what I eat to make sure I have the nutrients I need, the protein in need."

Traastad says she hasn't felt deprive, able to enjoy a bite of cake at a party and find something she likes on a restaurant menu.

"I've figured out how to eat a lot of stuff in moderation. I can have a bite of something and be satisfied," Traastad says.

She ultimately lost 107 pounds and her previous health impediments went away. Throughout the process her husband, parents, in-laws and the Gundersen team were there to "help me through my lows and celebrate my highs." Traastad says she has "100 times more energy," able to keep up with her husband on a hike and accomplish even the simplest things, like crossing her legs comfortably.

"For me, the health benefits I've received so far, just being a year and eight months out of surgery, are enough that I want to keep (this commitment) forever," Traastad says. "What I've experienced so far has truly changed my life and my health."

Cripe says for all bariatric surgery patients, "We really look at quality of life -- 'I can get out of a car with ease, I sleep better, I can get on the floor and play with my grandkids.' One of the joys for me working with people long term is I can have a glimpse of that chapter."

To ensure patients feel continually supported and healthy, the team checks in with them frequently, with the time between appointments extending over the months. Traastad says she is "100%" glad she underwent the surgery, and Cripe encourages those who are finding it difficult to achieve the healthiest weight for them to visit with the bariatric surgery team. It's an opportunity to ask questions, feel supported and to truly be listened too without judgment.

"Weight bias is definitely strong in our society. Weight loss surgery is seen as a no-no, 'do it on your own,'" Cripe says. "But it's not 100% under people's control. It's big part of it, but it's also a disease."

Of note, some health experts disagree on whether one can be overweight or obese and healthy. Individuals should speak with their physician about whether their weight is impacting their health.

