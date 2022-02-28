11 couples inducted in Wisconsin Marriage Hall of Fame

Wisconsin Family Council has announced the first inductees into Wisconsin’s Marriage Hall of Fame.
The organization began this unique Hall of Fame to honor both the institution of marriage and individual marriages that have gone the distance. Applying to be part of the Hall of Fame was open to any married couple in Wisconsin who have been married 60 or more years. In this inaugural group, the cut off was 65 years of marriage.
Julaine Appling, president of WFC, said, “Strong marriages that last a lifetime are the bedrock for a strong Wisconsin. We are excited to launch this Marriage Hall of Fame and to induct eleven couples as the inaugural members. Each year in February we will open the application for other couples to apply to be inducted.”
The honor of being the longest-married couple goes to Hiram and Gretta Brown from Rice Lake. Hiram and Greta will celebrate their 78th wedding anniversary on March 25.
Their daughter submitted their story, relating that her parents, now 98 and 97 years old, met at a USO in Arkansas. Hiram was shipped off to Paris almost immediately after they were married in 1943. Their daughter was born while he was overseas. He didn’t see her until she was nearly a year old. After Hiram came home from the war, the couple moved to Rice Lake, Hiram’s hometown. Their marriage advice is simple but so wise: “Stick it out!”
The other 10 inaugural inductees are as follows:
• Elmer and Edna Georgeson from Camp Douglas, married 74 years
• Marvin (Sr) and Janey Kuel, from Kewaskum, married 71 years
• Paul and Laverne Franke, from Menasha, married 70 years
• Clarence and Henrietta (Hennie) VanEssen from Waupun, married over 70 years (Clarence passed away earlier this month)
• Jack and Katherine Hedlund from Grantsburg, married 70 years
• Donald and Alice Roth from Hustisford, married 69 years April 4
• Bill and Barbara Lincoln from Watertown, married 68 years
• Levi and Patricia Snyder from Markesan, married 68 years
• Otis and Bonnie Ostrander from Beaver Dam, married 67 years
• William and Shirley Wilks from Elkhorn, married 65 years
The often-entertaining and always enlightening stories and excellent marriage advice from all these inductees, along with pictures of many of them, are
available online.
“We are so glad we can honor these couples who exemplify the kinds of marriages that build a strong foundation for our communities, state, and nation,” said Appling.
Each of these couples will be sent a framed certificate recognizing their induction into Wisconsin’s Marriage Hall of Fame. Next year, WFC will induct more couples into the Hall.
Throwback from Tribune files: Life in the La Crosse area in the 1920-30s
1920: Grandview Hospital
A young boy undergoes a doctor’s exam at La Crosse’s old Grandview Hospital in this circa 1920 photo. Grandview, which was located at 1707 Main St. and named for its proximity to Grandad Bluff, opened in 1915 with 25 beds before later expanding to more than 80 beds. The hospital closed in 1969, but the old Grandview complex remains standing today and is occupied by the Family & Children’s Center. Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.
Barbara Ulrich
1922: Winter Carnival float
This unique float from the now bygone George Tire Depot was part of La Crosse’s 1922 Winter Carnival parade on Jan. 26, 1922. That winter celebration covered four days in late January 1922 and included day and night parades, a ski jumping tournament, ice skating races, horse racing at Riverside Park and a toboggan slide in Pettibone Park. This photo was taken in front of the George tire and battery store, which was at 218-220 S. Third St. in an old frame building that dated to the early 1870s and was once a harness shop. The structure was destroyed by fire in 1925, and today its former site is occupied by the La Crosse Center Parking Ramp. Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.
Emily Pyrek
1923: Borgen's Restaurant
This photo, circa 1923, shows Engebret Borgen standing by the counter of his restaurant. Engebret, a Norwegian immigrant, opened Borgen's Restaurant in 1905 in downtown Westby. The restaurant was relocated several times over the years, before ending up in its current location in 1948. The eatery, later renamed Borgen's Cafe, closed in 2006. Blane and Mary Charles reopened the restaurant in 2008 after about 60 local investors bought and extensively renovated the building.
Contributed photo
1924: Riviera Theater
A postcard view from September 1924 showing the Riviera Theater Building at 1215 Caledonia St. Completed in 1920, the Riviera entertained moviegoers until 50 years ago. Its last movie, “The Ten Commandments,” was shown April 30, 1967. This former theater building remains standing and is partly occupied by the Caledonia Street Antique Mall. Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.
Emily Pyrek
1926: Denton Street Fire Station
La Crosse’s last fire-horse team stands outside old Fire Station No. 5 at 1220 Denton St. on April 14, 1926 — the day the team was retired from service and replaced by a motorized fire truck. This station was built in 1895 and served the fire department for 72 years until 1967. After remodeling, the building was home to the Southside Senior Citizen Center from 1969 until just recently. The former fire station and senior center is now vacant and for sale by the city. Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.
La Crosse Public Library Archives
1928: Pettibone Beach
Two slides and a diving platform mark this circa 1928 view of Pettibone Beach and its bathhouse, which was completed in 1926 and designed by noted La Crosse architect Otto Merman. The slides and diving platform are long gone. During the summer of 1930 the beach employed nine lifeguards, two locker boys, two locker girls, a cashier and a bathhouse matron according to Tribune files. Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.
La Crosse Public Library Archives and the La Crosse County Historical Society
1931: West Channel Bridge
This 1931 aerial view, looking east toward La Crosse from the Wisconsin-Minnesota border, shows the old West Channel Bridge, which was completed 85 years ago in December 1931. This steel truss bridge served until the early 1990s, when it was replaced by the two concrete girder bridges which now span the West Channel. Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.
Emily Pyrek
1931: Milwaukee Railroad Depot
This photo shows a 1931 view of the old Milwaukee Railroad Depot at 601 St. Andrew St., with a passenger coach standing nearby. Completed in 1927, this 90-year-old building remains in use today as home to the Amtrak Depot, several small businesses and a ministry. Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may call the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.
Emily Pyrek
1931: Main Street La Crosse
Looking east from the 300 block of Main Street in 1931, with a streetcar track and overhead Christmas decorations marking the scene. At left is Henry & Franks Cafeteria, which was operated by Henry Rooney, according to city directory files. This eatery was in business from 1924 to 1932 with a typical meal in 1931 costing 15 cents. The former site of this cafeteria is now occupied by the Verge credit union at 311 Main St. The streetcar track shown here was removed in 1949 after the end of La Crosse’s streetcar service in 1945, according to Tribune files. Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may call the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.
La Crosse County Historical Society
1934: Men's Sketch Club
A woman in a bathing suit poses for members of the Men’s Sketch Club of La Crosse as they produce pencil and brush renderings of her — from a photo which first appeared in the Tribune on Dec. 31, 1934. This artistic club was organized in late 1932 and was active throughout the 1930s and 1940s, according to Tribune files. In addition to doing studio work, club members also traveled to towns in the Coulee Region to sketch and paint outdoor scenes. Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may call the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.
La Crosse Public Library archives
1934: La Crosse’s Federal Bakery
This undated photo, thought to have been taken around 1934, shows bakers and helpers at La Crosse’s Federal Bakery, which was located at 522 Main St. Three of the men here have been identified as Paul Lueck, far left, Robert Marx, second from left, and Percy Rochester, fourth from left. The Federal Bakery was a longtime downtown establishment, being listed in La Crosse city directories from 1919 to 1956. Today the site of the old bakery is a parking lot west of the St. Joseph Cathedral Rectory. Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate other photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.
La Crosse County Historical Society
1935: Temporary Mississippi River ferry
A view of the small barge ferry, which, for a short time in August 1935, provided the only means of transporting automobile traffic across the Mississippi River at La Crosse. This ferry began service Aug. 12, 1935, while the city’s wagon bridge was closed for repairs after an accident three days earlier in which a span of the bridge collapsed into the river after being hit by an auto. With a capacity of only four cars, this ferry proved too small to handle the volume of auto traffic wanting to cross the river so a second ferry that could carry 15 to 20 vehicles was also put into service. The ferry service ended Aug. 20, 1935, when the wagon bridge reopened after replacement of the fallen span. Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.
katysinger
1936: Joseph P. Funke Candy Co.
This April 1936 street scene, looking west from the 200 block of State Street, includes the Joseph P. Funke Candy Co. factory and its water tower adorned with “Funke’s Chocolates” signage. This former candy factory, which closed in 1933, is home to The Charmant Hotel, which is named after the premium line of chocolates once produced by the Funke Co. In addition, Charmant is also the French word for “charming.” Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may call the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.
katysinger
1937: Isle La Plume
This photo shows a circa 1937 view of the upper end of Isle La Plume, looking north toward an area now occupied by Houska Park. Points of interest in the photo are the old wagon bridge, upper center, and the two buildings in the right foreground, which were occupied by the Isle La Plume Boat Works and the Wisconsin Conservation Commission. In 1939, work began on converting this area into a city park, and 70 years ago, on Oct. 10, 1947, the park was officially named Houska Park in honor of former alderman Joseph Houska, who was instrumental in the park’s development. Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.
Emily Pyrek
1938: Franklin Elementary School
This photo shows a play at Franklin School, circa 1938. The children here have been identified as, from left, Howard Roberts, Delores Anderson, Ralph Opland, Marilyn Hodge, Lois McGinnis, Roger Branson, Eugene Adams and Eugene Campbell.
La Crosse Public Library archives
1939: Cass Street Bridge dedication
The dedication of the Cass Street Bridge was held Sept. 23, 1939, with officials and a large crowd gathered on the bridge’s east end. In the background is the La Crosse Wool Co. building, which later became the Evans Warehouse before being razed in the early 1990s to make way for the Marriott Courtyard hotel now on the site. Anyone having additional information about this photo or wishing to donate other pictures of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.
La Crosse Public Library Archives’ Photo
1939: Downtown La Crosse
Powered by a steam locomotive, a Burlington Railroad passenger train heads south on Second Street at Cameron Avenue on March 7, 1939. Burlington passenger trains were a regular sight on Second Street (with a passenger depot at Second and Pearl streets) from 1886 to 1940, when they began to travel the eastern edge of the city after a passenger depot was completed at the foot of Grandad Bluff. The railroad tracks shown here were removed and replaced with pavement in 1980, according to Tribune files. Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.
Emily Pyrek
1939: Last Days of the wagon bridge
Looking up the Mississippi River from the Cass Street Bridge circa 1939 as barges pass by the open swing span of the wagon bridge. The wagon bridge began service in December 1890 and closed on Sept. 23, 1939, when the Cass Street Bridge opened to traffic. Demolition of the wagon bridge began on Sept. 26, 1939, and by December 1939 only the stone piers of the bridge remained standing — with their removal completed in the spring of 1940. Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.
La Crosse Public Library Archives
