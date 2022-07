$12 million contract awarded for new construction at Fort McCoy

A contract, totaling $11,964,432.87, was awarded June 9 to L.S. Black Constructors to build the fiscal year 2022 Transient Training Brigade Headquarters project at Fort McCoy, said Ken Green with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Office at Fort McCoy.

The notice to proceed on the project was given on June 24, Green said.

“The contract duration is scheduled for completion in 540 calendar days,” Green said. “The contract completion date presently is Dec. 16, 2023.”

Though the contractor hasn’t broke ground yet, the area is already prepared for construction to start in the 1600 block on the cantonment area at Fort McCoy. Location of construction is directly north of 11th Avenue and just west of the building 1671 on post, and just across the street from where the same contractor has been building two new transient training troop barracks buildings in the same block.

According to Green, the brigade headquarters project is based on the denser, more consolidated footprints of Fort McCoy’s Troop Housing Area Development Plan which states “fewer, multiple story buildings allow facilities/functions to be sited closer together, allowing for a more walkable training environment, as well as saving money on utilities.”

Green said the smaller footprint of the brigade headquarters building plan builds less impervious surface, which generates less stormwater runoff that requires less stormwater management features and allows for additional cost savings. The floor plan also is based on the “Operational Readiness Training Complex” standard design and additional square footage has been included in this project to accommodate stair and elevator access to the second floor.”

“The facility will be deactivated or taken off-line during the winter months when necessary as well,” said Master Planner Brian Harrie with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works (DPW). “When Fort McCoy is not stood up as a mobilization platform, its primary mission is to support the seasonally driven requirements of transient training. Deactivation of buildings during the winter months conserves energy and cuts utility costs.”

Green said the project will include the latest, state-of-the-art systems for fire protection and alarms and video surveillance as well as Energy Monitoring Control Systems. Also, antiterrorism and force protection measures will be incorporated. And throughout the entire project, sustainability and energy efficient technology will be incorporated.

Harrie said all of the work is part of the Fort McCoy master plan that looks at continuously upgrading the installation’s infrastructure to be prepared for the future.

Overall, eight new buildings are planned for the entire 1600 block, Harrie said. The plan is to build four barracks buildings, the three 20,000-square-foot brigade headquarters buildings, and one 160-room officer quarters.

“The 1600 block will be completely transformed when all of this construction is completed years from now,” Harrie said. “The 1600 block is a great location for this transformation, too, because it places these facilities for transient training troops near the post’s service-related facilities, such as the Fort McCoy Commissary, Fort McCoy Exchange, and McCoy’s Community Center.”

The brigade headquarters project, just like the barracks construction projects in the block, also will be managed by the Army Corps of Engineers.

Harrie also gave the following timeline of how changes have taken place to get to the current status:

* 2010: The first brick and mortar barracks in the history of Fort McCoy were built (building 2840).

* 2011-2012: Fort McCoy DPW developed a Troop Housing Master Plan to replace all the existing World War II-era wood buildings on the west side of the cantonment area (blocks 1600-2800). This included all transient training barracks, dining facilities, and transient headquarters buildings (company, battalion, and brigade). This plan proposed 70-plus new brick-and-mortar buildings (total) to replace the hundreds of World War II-era wood buildings in that area used for annual training, mobilization, and weekend drills.

* 2012-2018: Built three U.S. Army Corps of Engineers standard design, brick-and-mortar dining facilities (buildings 1672, 1872, and 2472), based on the conclusions developed in the 2012 Troop Housing Master Plan.

* 2019: Fort McCoy DPW finished the 1600 Block Transient Training Campus Plan, composed of four barracks, three brigade headquarters buildings, and one officers quarters. All eight of these buildings (a small component of the 70 buildings developed in the 2012 Troop Housing Master Plan) are based on U.S. Army Corp of Engineers standard designs.

* 2019: Awarded the first (of four) four-story barracks in the 1600 block, based on outcomes of the 1600 Block Transient Training Campus Plan. Construction was completed in April 2022.

* 2020: Awarded the second (of four) four-story barracks in the 1600 block, based on outcomes of the 1600 Block Transient Training Campus Plan. Construction scheduled for completion in December 2022.

* 2022: Construction on first (of three) brick-and-mortar transient training brigade headquarters buildings in 1600 block to start based on outcomes of the 1600 Block Transient Training Campus Plan.

* 2022-2023: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is currently designing two brick-and-mortar projects for FY 2023, Harrie said. One is the third (of four) four-story barracks in the 1600 block and the other is the officers’ quarters. These are also based on the outcomes of the 1600 Block Transient Training Campus Plan. Award of both projects is planned for fiscal year 2023.

Large construction projects like this barracks project also contributes to the economic impact of local communities. Fort McCoy Garrison officials said Fort McCoy’s total economic impact for FY 2021 was an estimated $1.93 billion, above the $1.479 billion reported for FY 2020, garrison officials announced.

Also for FY 2021, the economic impact for the fiscal year also included $39.4 million in military construction on post. For FY 2022, that figure should also be similar, officials said.

The Fort McCoy Executive Summary, available on the installation website, www.home.army.mil/mccoy, also shows the installation makes continuous improvements to provide a plethora of training capabilities for service members.

“Throughout the last decade, Fort McCoy experienced unprecedented facility modernization, training area development and expansion, increased training and customer support capability, and improved quality-of-life opportunities,” the summary states. “From unmanned aerial vehicles, to urban training facilities, to live-fire ranges and virtual-training environments, Fort McCoy is prepared to meet the training needs of the Army in the 21st century.”