 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
122 more cases in La Crosse County -- fastest rise in cases in U.S.
0 comments
alert top story

122 more cases in La Crosse County -- fastest rise in cases in U.S.

{{featured_button_text}}

La Crosse County recorded 122 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Wednesday with a 12.45% positivity rate, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The county has reported at least 90 new cases on four of the past five days while averaging 91.57 new cases per day during the past seven days.

Total confirmed cases are up to 2,011, which grows to 2,142 when including probable cases.

The county has recorded more than 1,000 new confirmed cases during the past four weeks after it took more than five months for it to record its first 1,000 cases.

According to The New York Times as of Wednesday afternoon, the La Crosse metro area has seen the fastest rise in new cases of any metro area in the U.S. per 100,000 people during the past week. Seven other metro areas in Wisconsin are among the top 20.

Wednesday’s positivity rate in the county was the lowest in a week, and the seven- and 14-day rates dropped as a result, though both are still significantly higher than they were a week ago.

The seven-day rate, which was 14.35% on Sept. 9, is at 31.30%. The 14-day rate, which was 14.87% on Sept. 9, is at 25.28%.

Total positivity rose to 7.89%, and total deaths remained at two.

Databank: Learn more about COVID-19 and its spread

Monroe adds 12 cases Wednesday

Monroe County reported a dozen new COVID-19 cases Wednesday – a total of 20 in the last two days.

The county reports 43 active cases with no one hospitalized.

There have been 344 cases confirmed in the county and two deaths.

A total of 299 cases are considered recovered. There have been 9,079 negative tests.

The latest cases involve:

• A boy 5-9 years old.

• Two boys 10-14.

• A woman and two men in their 20s.

• A woman and a man in their 30s.

• A man in his 40s.

• A woman and man in their 60s.

• A man in his 70s.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News