122 more cases in La Crosse County -- fastest rise in cases in U.S.

La Crosse County recorded 122 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Wednesday with a 12.45% positivity rate, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The county has reported at least 90 new cases on four of the past five days while averaging 91.57 new cases per day during the past seven days.

Total confirmed cases are up to 2,011, which grows to 2,142 when including probable cases.

The county has recorded more than 1,000 new confirmed cases during the past four weeks after it took more than five months for it to record its first 1,000 cases.

According to The New York Times as of Wednesday afternoon, the La Crosse metro area has seen the fastest rise in new cases of any metro area in the U.S. per 100,000 people during the past week. Seven other metro areas in Wisconsin are among the top 20.

Wednesday’s positivity rate in the county was the lowest in a week, and the seven- and 14-day rates dropped as a result, though both are still significantly higher than they were a week ago.

The seven-day rate, which was 14.35% on Sept. 9, is at 31.30%. The 14-day rate, which was 14.87% on Sept. 9, is at 25.28%.