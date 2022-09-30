$13.4 million approved for US 14 (South Avenue) improvements in La Crosse

Gov. Tony Evers recently signed a $13.4 million contract to reconstruct US 14 (South Avenue) between Green Bay Street and Ward Avenue in the city of La Crosse.

Preliminary work is scheduled to begin in early October on the installation of new sanitary facilities and select building removals.

Chippewa Concrete Services is the prime contractor for the project. The project is designed to improve safety and traffic operations, including bike and pedestrian accommodations, and replace deteriorating pavement along the corridor.

During construction, one lane of traffic on US 14 will be maintained in each direction. Nighttime and weekend closures with posted detour routes are expected for the fall of 2022 to perform demolition work on select buildings. The alternate route will use Jackson Street and Losey Boulevard.

Work in 2023 will reconstruct South Avenue and add roundabouts at the West Avenue, 16th Street, and Ward Avenue intersections. Project completion is scheduled for fall 2023.The schedule is dependent on favorable weather conditions and construction progress.

Motorists are reminded that using handheld cell phones in Wisconsin work zones is illegal.