13 charts that show jobs, unemployment and workforce data for Wisconsin

A 42-year-old La Crosse woman faces multiple charges after she allegedly stole a vehicle and struck a pair of squad cars while fleeing police.
A 26-year-old La Crosse woman has been accused of criminal sexual contact with three teenagers at a residence in La Crosse.
The following divorces were granted in La Crosse County:
A 26-year-old Rockford, Illinois, man accused of pulling the trigger in the Jan. 8 homicide of 36-year-old Ernest Knox has been ordered held o…
A 52-year-old Onalaska man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $5,000 cash bond after police allegedly found a significant amount …
An arrest warrant has been issued for a 24-year-old La Crosse man accused of failing to maintain his registration as a sex offender.
The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing person.
A residential structure east of Holmen sustained serious damage after a Saturday fire.
Nathan Janzen graduates Dec. 17 from Viterbo University as a dual degree holder — a BA in music and a BBA in finance — crossing the finish lin…
The following applied for marriage licenses in La Crosse County:
