Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
A 38-year-old La Crosse man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail after police allegedly found multiple illegal drugs during a Jan. 21 tr…
After leaving work on a winter’s day during her junior year, Ivy Thoreson couldn’t bring herself to return to her home near Sparta.
A 41-year-old Onalaska man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on $10,000 cash bond after his Jan. 20 arrest for drug trafficking.
A 70-year-old La Crosse man faces a maximum of life in prison after being accused of multiple sexual assaults of a young child.
A complaint about an intoxicated driver in Bangor Jan. 24 has led to multiple charges against a 50-year-old La Crosse man.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.