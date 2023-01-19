13 charts that show jobs, unemployment and workforce data for Wisconsin

Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Ulta, T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods, Sierra and Five Below are the five retailers expected to open by Thanksgiving in the former Shopko department stor…
A 49-year-old La Crosse man has been charged with driving under the influence of marijuana after a Jan. 6 traffic stop in La Crosse.
HeatherEllen Archer started the new year with one of the biggest gifts she could ever receive: a roof over her head.
A 24-year-old La Crosse man is free on a $5,000 signature bond after being accused of sexual assault at his La Crosse residence.
City of La Crosse
A 23-year-old La Crosse man has been charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court after he allegedly punched a woman in the face and fractured an…
A 30-year-old La Crosse woman is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $1,000 cash bond after she was accused of stealing a handgun fro…
A 54-year-old La Crosse man has been charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court for a Jan. 15 burglary that was reportedly caught on camera whi…
A 34-year-old Onalaska man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail after police arrested him for possessing and distributing sexually graph…
A 34-year-old Onalaska man accused of possessing and distributing child pornography is free on bail.
