A 29-year-old La Crosse man who was pulled over April 3 as part of a theft investigation faces a felony drug charge.
A Sunday, April 2, erratic driving complaint has resulted in impaired driving charges being filed against a 43-year-old La Crosse woman.
A 38-year-old La Crosse man faces allegations that he abused a child. Michael J. Ladwig was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with a s…
A 22-year-old man was declared dead Thursday after unintentionally shooting himself in a parking lot.
Firefighters rescued a resident and resuscitated a dog injured in a house fire Monday morning on the Lower North Side of La Crosse.
