A 25-year-old Onalaska man faces multiple drug charges after he allegedly fled from police during a March 20 traffic stop in La Crosse.
A 34-year-old La Crosse man has been accused of forcibly entering an apartment complex and entering up to six storage units.
The following divorces were granted in La Crosse County:
A March 29 welfare check in Holmen has led to a drunken driving charge for a 43-year-old Holmen man.
A 21-year-old La Crosse man has been accused of sexually assaulting an unconscious woman in La Crosse on Nov. 28.
