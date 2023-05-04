Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
A man who reportedly fell asleep inside a La Crosse tavern Tuesday faces weapons and drug charges in La Crosse County Circuit Court.
Authorities are looking to arrest two men accused of stealing guns and other items during a pair of La Crosse County burglaries.
La Crosse police were called to Lincoln Middle School on Wednesday after a report of “a traumatic scene” students may have witnessed nearby.
A 25-year-old La Crosse man arrested during a Sept. 28, 2022, drug bust in La Crosse has been sentenced to five years in state prison.
Multiple train cars from a BNSF Railway train spilled into the Mississippi River when a train derailed Thursday south of De Soto, Wisconsin.
