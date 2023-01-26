13 charts that show jobs, unemployment and workforce data for Wisconsin

Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A 27-year-old Grant County man faces multiple criminal charges after he allegedly kept a woman imprisoned inside a La Crosse residence for thr…
A 61-year-old Onalaska man has been accused of recording employees using the restroom at a business he owns in Onalaska.
“She looks for silver linings in every dark cloud in her life.”
Less than one month into 2023, the La Crosse Police Department is investigating nine drug overdose deaths, with concerns of tranq lacing local…
A 54-year-old La Crosse man has been charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court for a Jan. 15 burglary that was reportedly caught on camera whi…
A 38-year-old La Crosse man has been charged in La Crosse County Circuit County Circuit Court with felony fourth-offense drunk driving.
A 52-year-old Onalaska man remains in jail without an attorney after having his request for a lower cash bond rejected.
A 32-year-old Mindoro woman faces criminal charges after she allegedly attempted to stab someone inside a van Jan. 23 at Houska Park.
An inmate has been found dead in the La Crosse County Jail.
The La Crosse School District's Board of Education voted Monday to close Lincoln Middle School. The board also unanimously approved adding an …
