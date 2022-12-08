13 charts that show jobs, unemployment and workforce data for Wisconsin

Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
A 38-year-old La Crosse man faces a maximum of 91 years in prison after La Crosse police responded to complaints about a drug house on the cit…
The Mount La Crosse ski area will open for the season on Saturday, under new ownership.
A 57-year-old La Crosse woman is accused of making a bomb threat that triggered an evacuation of a La Crosse medical facility Nov. 16.
A 20-year-old Sparta man is accused of firing shots from a vehicle Oct. 30 while antagonizing unsheltered residents staying at Houska Park.
For Miranda and Anthony Schmidt, one simple way they could show their appreciation for the staff in the NICU at Gundersen Health System was to…
A second suspect has been taken into custody for the Jan. 8 homicide of Ernest Knox in La Crosse. Nelson D. Brown, 26, Rockford, Illinois, was…
When Mary Helgren and Rich Radek of Madison, Wisconsin, purchased a 78-acre property near the Crawford County town of Seneca back in 2002, the…
City of La Crosse
A 42-year-old La Crosse man has been accused in three separate domestic incidents during which he allegedly punched and strangled a woman and …
A 40-year-old La Crosse man has been accused in a child abuse case in which a child suffered the loss of two teeth.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.