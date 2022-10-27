13 charts that show jobs, unemployment and workforce data for Wisconsin

Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A 32-year-old La Crosse man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail after being accused in three violent incidents Oct. 20.
Derrick Van Orden, the Republican candidate in Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional race, said that “leftists” cannot be Christian at a prayer breakf…
A 19-year-old Wausau man has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse campus.
Derrick Van Orden, Republican candidate for the 3rd Congressional District in western Wisconsin, has raised nearly $6 million for his 2022 cam…
Divorces granted in La Crosse County:
Ten elected officials representing diverse political outlooks came together Monday morning in La Crosse to agree on one thing: Voters should r…
A second person has been arrested pursuant to a Sept. 28 drug bust in La Crosse.
The School District of La Crosse is looking to address some points made by opposition to the Nov. 8 referendum, and clarify or correct any mis…
A bicyclist sustained moderate to severe injuries after an accident on the Hixon Trail Tuesday.
