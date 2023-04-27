Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Wells Fargo says it will permanently close its downtown La Crosse branch office at 305 Fifth Ave. S. on July 26.
A 33-year-old La Crosse man faces multiple charges after he was accused of burglarizing a storage shed March 31 in the town of Shelby.
A 48-year-old La Crosse woman is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $5,000 cash bond after she allegedly stabbed a man April 18.
The city of Winona appreciates its levee system.
The following divorces were granted in La Crosse County:
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.