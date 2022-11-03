13 charts that show jobs, unemployment and workforce data for Wisconsin

Get local news delivered to your inbox!
An arrest warrant has been issued for a 28-year-old La Crosse man accused of taking $6,650 and failing to finish a residential construction job.
A GoFundMe page has been established for a West Salem teenager critically injured in an Oct. 24 car crash.
Hundreds of people walk in and out of the employee entrance hallway at the Gundersen La Crosse Hospital every day. But when it came to a near-…
On Monday, the individuals and families who have been residing at Houska Park for the summer have to leave and find shelter for the upcoming w…
An arrest warrant has been issued for a 52-year-old La Crosse man accused of violating the terms of his release as a sex offender.
Taylor Suhr thought he was dying.
A 32-year-old La Crosse man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail after being accused in three violent incidents Oct. 20.
Derrick Van Orden, the Republican candidate in Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional race, said that “leftists” cannot be Christian at a prayer breakf…
An arrest warrant has been issued for a 27-year-old La Crosse man who successfully eluded police officers three times in eight days.
A Viroqua man has died as the result of a single-vehicle rollover accident on State Hwy. 56 near Elm Drive in the town of Liberty on Oct. 25. …
