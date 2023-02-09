Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
A 43-year-old La Crosse man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $50,000 cash bond after he allegedly fled police Feb. 3 with a sub…
A 23-year-old La Crosse man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail after being accused of sexually assaulting a woman in the city.
A complaint about an intoxicated driver in Bangor Jan. 24 has led to multiple charges against a 50-year-old La Crosse man.
A 43-year-old Holmen man faces criminal charges after being pulled over Jan. 30 in Holmen for drunk driving.
Two people with no permanent address are accused of burglarizing a storage unit in La Crosse.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.