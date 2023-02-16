Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The La Crosse Sheriff’s Office is investigating the suspicious death of a child in the town of Medary.
A 42-year-old La Crosse man whose bail hearing was punctuated by profanities and racial epithets faces multiple charges after police were call…
One person is dead after an overnight Monday fire in La Crosse.
A 36-year-old La Crosse man has been charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court after he was accused of stealing a vehicle parked at Viterbo Un…
A 43-year-old La Crosse man being held in the La Crosse County Jail on drug trafficking charges faces new charges in an unrelated theft from l…
