13 charts that show jobs, unemployment and workforce data for Wisconsin

A 34-year-old Onalaska man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail after police arrested him for possessing and distributing sexually graph…
A 32-year-old La Crosse woman has been charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court for three alleged drug transactions that occurred in January 2022.
A 23-year-old La Crosse man has been charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court after he allegedly punched a woman in the face and fractured an…
Police arrested two people after they were accused of burglarizing a Holmen laundromat Dec. 22.
Ulta, T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods, Sierra and Five Below are the five retailers expected to open by Thanksgiving in the former Shopko department stor…
A 37-year-old Onalaska man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail after allegedly failing to negotiate a roundabout Thursday while driving drunk.
Preserved DNA evidence has allowed police to solve a 15-year-old sexual assault case in La Crosse, according to a criminal complaint filed Jan…
The following divorces were granted in La Crosse County:
It’s difficult to comprehend how a family could abandon its 2-year-old child.
A 37-year-old La Crosse man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on $1,500 cash bond after police allegedly found him with a significant…
