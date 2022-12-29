13 charts that show jobs, unemployment and workforce data for Wisconsin

Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A 36-year-old La Crosse woman has been charged in a Dec. 5 hit-and-run crash that reportedly injured her passenger.
Jamie and Lee Lohrentz knew their son – whom they describe as a rambunctious redhead – didn’t feel well when he chose the couch over that day’…
A 40-year-old La Crosse man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Madison for drug trafficking.
Christmas Eve fire damages La Crosse home
As I reflect on past Christmas celebrations, I have always been torn between both the feeling of joy and the feeling of sadness. Here is why.
A Christmas morning fire completely destroyed the Big River Inn in the village of Genoa.
A 33-year-old Fort Worth, Texas, man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail after he allegedly fired a weapon in La Crosse on Christmas Day.
The following people applied for marriage licenses in La Crosse County:
An arrest warrant has been issued for a 29-year-old La Crosse man accused of sexual assault and domestic abuse.
