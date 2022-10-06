13 charts that show jobs, unemployment and workforce data for Wisconsin

Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
When Russell Winchel had the chance to help deliver his daughter, he jumped at the opportunity.
A 33-year-old La Crosse man has died as the result of a single-vehicle traffic crash Sept. 11 in La Crosse County near Holmen.
A 51-year-old La Crosse man has been charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with exposing himself to a minor on several occasions between 2…
Divorces granted in La Crosse County:
A report of a day care being operated in an Onalaska residence occupied by convicted murderer and rapist Terrance Shaw has forced him to find …
REO Speedwagon is coming to the La Crosse Center on Wednesday, March 22. Tickets start at $45 plus applicable fees and go on-sale at 10 a.m. F…
The following people have applied for marriage licenses in La Crosse County:
Mike Weissenberger was there for Oktoberfest at the start.
Occupants of a three-unit apartment building in La Crosse returned to their units after firefighters arrived on scene within two minutes of a …
A 63-year-old La Crosse man has been charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with attempted first-degree intentional homicide after he alleg…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.