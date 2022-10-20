13 charts that show jobs, unemployment and workforce data for Wisconsin

Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The Iowa-based Hy-Vee grocery chain has been looking at opening a store in La Crosse “for some time,” the company’s CEO and president said Mon…
Rebecca Scarseth
A 31-year-old La Crosse woman was charged Monday in La Crosse Country Circuit Court with multiple drug offenses.
Screenshots of a text thread between the Popcorn Tavern’s owner and two staff members were released Wednesday, revealing racist comments, slur…
Divorces granted in La Crosse County:
Viterbo University honored nine graduates at its annual Distinguished Alumni Awards ceremony Oct. 7 as part of the annual Viterbo Days alumni …
Troy Manthey, the new owner of the Julia Belle Swain steamboat in La Crosse and the Spirit of Peoria paddlewheeler formerly in Peoria, Ill., s…
Katie Treichel
The November election is three weeks away, and yards across the city are staked with signs about the controversial school referendum.
Police are seeking a second suspect linked to a controlled drug buy last year.
