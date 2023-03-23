Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Bail has been set for three teenagers accused of yelling death threats and foul language at elementary school students while they were outside…
A 36-year-old La Crosse man has been accused of stalking and assaulting a woman in La Crosse.
If not for a cheek swab performed some 4,300 miles away, Carl Shedivy might not be alive today.
A convicted sex offender is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $2,000 cash bond after police arrested him in a child sex sting.
The following divorces were granted in La Crosse County:
