La Crosse police have arrested a 28-year-old St. Paul man who was wanted by both federal and local authorities.
Police have identified the name of the child who died Feb. 11 in the town of Medary.
A 39-year-old La Crosse man was charged Thursday in La Crosse County Circuit Court after he allegedly drove a vehicle through a hotel parking …
A normally sleepy election, the 2023 race for Wisconsin Supreme Court could have huge consequences in the battleground state. Experts predict …
A 31-year-old La Crosse man faces multiple drug charges after a Feb. 11 traffic stop in La Crosse.
