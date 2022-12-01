13 charts that show jobs, unemployment and workforce data for Wisconsin

Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A 30-year-old La Crosse man faces felony battery charges after allegedly breaking two bones in a man’s face during a Nov. 27 altercation in La…
A 40-year-old La Crosse man has been accused in a child abuse case in which a child suffered the loss of two teeth.
A second suspect has been taken into custody for the Jan. 8 homicide of Ernest Knox in La Crosse. Nelson D. Brown, 26, Rockford, Illinois, was…
Police who responded to a Nov. 19 welfare check recovered a substantial amount of illegal drugs, according to a criminal complaint filed Tuesd…
Since he was 15 years old, Blair Taylor High School senior Juan Lopez has had to make his own way in life. When his mother passed away during …
The following divorces were granted in La Crosse County:
A Hastings, Minnesota, woman was arrested Nov. 23 in Jackson County after she allegedly drove drunk with four children in her vehicle.
A 44-year-old Mindoro man faces multiple charges after being accused of sexually assaulting a woman.
UW-La Crosse student Christonna Shafranski was feeling out of sorts, with chills and an aching pain in her back that wouldn’t go away for two …
