13 charts that show jobs, unemployment and workforce data for Wisconsin

Police are seeking a second suspect linked to a controlled drug buy last year.
The La Crosse Area Family YMCA’s board of trustees and board of directors have announced a gift of six acres of land in Holmen, donated by Tho…
A nurse in the Monroe County Jail faces criminal charges after she allegedly engaged in sexual contact with an inmate.
For the past 20 years, the Mrs. Oktoberfests have sponsored the Ladies Day Luncheon as the final event of Oktoberfest and invite women and men…
A 33-year-old La Crosse man was charged Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court after he was allegedly found with marijuana during an Oct. 8 …
A 29-year-old La Crosse man was charged Friday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with breaking into a trailer in April and stealing nearly $15…
A 23-year-old La Crosse man faces up to 25 years in prison after being accused of uploading sexually graphic pictures of children to a Dropbox…
A 28-year-old Onalaska man who has been in the La Crosse County Jail for the past 13 months faces another drug offense.
Two people sustained serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash Saturday in the town of Gale in Trempealeau County.
If School District of La Crosse voters approve a $194.7 million referendum Nov. 8, the district portion of taxes on a $100,000 property would …
